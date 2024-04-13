"It’s about finding the balance": A day in the life of visual development artist Chrystin Garland

Visual development artist Chrystin Garland works in the animation industry. She started in comics out of The Savannah College of Art and Design and also spent time designing flash games to help children build social-emotional skills, before finally working her way across to the world of TV animation.

As part of our Day in the Life series, ImagineFX spoke to Chrystin about her daily creative process, finding balance in her work and how she unwinds after a long day.

How do you start your day? My alarm goes off at 7am, and I hit snooze a lot. I truly roll out of bed around 8.30am. My kittens will start howling at the door, so I do the cat chores, make myself coffee and I’m ready to go, starting with emails. I have a selection of Spotify playlists that correspond to my stress level, or I like to put YouTube videos on in the background. If I’m at the beginning of the process, I’ll look up references and create a mood board.

Chrystin has Spotify playlists prepared for almost any eventuality while working away at her home desk. (Image credit: Chrystin Garland)

What does a typical morning look like for you? Mornings are spent painting, and sometimes I’ll have a huddle with the art director. If it’s a big concept piece I’m worried about, I’ll take breaks and work on something else so I can come back to it with fresh eyes. It’s about finding the balance between making something beautiful and staying within the confines of the schedule.

How do you take a break from your work? My lunchtime arrives at 1pm, when I’ll make a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich and watch a show. Working from home is kind of monotonous in that way. I do miss the social aspect of working at the studio, for sure.

A procession of fish at a royal wedding. If you look closely, you can see the fish king crying pearl tears as he escorts his daughter down the foamy aisle. (Image credit: Chrystin Garland)

What do you do to unwind? I work until 6pm. My boyfriend and I are training for a half marathon at the moment so we’ll go for a run, then cook dinner. I’ve also started taking a class for modelling, so I’ll get a little of my homework in, or work on the cool costume I’m making for an anime expo I’m going to. My creative juices are finally flowing again after I got really burnt out during lockdown.

What advice would you give to new vis devs? Looking back, I wish I’d built a bigger community earlier. I wish I’d had a mentor to say, ‘Hey, that deal isn’t normal,’ or, ‘Yes, those rates are good.’ Also, just being surrounded by people who are breaking into the industry is great. There are so many indie projects that you could band together and make your own path. It’s worth putting your energy into that.

Chrystin Garland Social Links Navigation Visual development artist Chrystin is currently an art director on a project at Wild Canary. She works mainly as a vis dev artist, most recently on My Dad the Bounty Hunter for Netflix.

Find out more about Chrystin's work here.

Originally made for an Alice in Wonderland-themed gallery show, this Alice isn’t having as much fun as her rowdy friends. (Image credit: Chrystin Garland)

