Creative Bloq at 10 Awards: Winners

We celebrate a decade of design and tech.

Creative Bloq launched in 2012 and since then we've been lucky enough to report on the biggest design trends, share the best digital art techniques and delve into the finest tech for creatives. The Creative Bloq at 10 Awards celebrates 10 years of design and tech, and we asked you to decide on what should win!

Below are the results of our multi-month campaign where we first asked for nominations and then offered a public vote. You can find out more in our Creative Bloq at 10 voting page feature or read up on the broader Creative Bloq Awards which spawned this CB at 10 Awards.

As well as sharing the winners below, you can click through each page to discover in more detail how each category, including Best Apple Product of the Decade and Best Software of the Decade, panned out (use the dropdown menu above to jump ahead, if you like). We'll share the runners-ups as well as the winners and even disclose the voting details. Stat nerds, get ready.

CB at 10 winners

Tech of the Decade

  • Winner: iPad Pro

Logo of the Decade

  • Winner: Mastercard

Apple Product of the Decade

  • Winner: MacBook Pro (2021)

Phone Design of the Decade

  • Winner: The Light Phone

Rebrand of the Decade

  • Winner: Burger King

Design Innovation of the Decade

  • Winner: Nintendo Switch

Software of the Decade

  • Winner: Unreal Engine 5
  • Winner: Dracula 
  • Winner: Dumb Ways to Die

Brand Campaign of the Decade

  • Winner: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

