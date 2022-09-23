Creative Bloq at 10 Awards: Winners

Creative Bloq launched in 2012 and since then we've been lucky enough to report on the biggest design trends, share the best digital art techniques and delve into the finest tech for creatives. The Creative Bloq at 10 Awards celebrates 10 years of design and tech, and we asked you to decide on what should win!

Below are the results of our multi-month campaign where we first asked for nominations and then offered a public vote. You can find out more in our Creative Bloq at 10 voting page feature or read up on the broader Creative Bloq Awards which spawned this CB at 10 Awards.

As well as sharing the winners below, you can click through each page to discover in more detail how each category, including Best Apple Product of the Decade and Best Software of the Decade, panned out (use the dropdown menu above to jump ahead, if you like). We'll share the runners-ups as well as the winners and even disclose the voting details. Stat nerds, get ready.

CB at 10 winners

Tech of the Decade

Winner: iPad Pro

Logo of the Decade

Winner: Mastercard

Apple Product of the Decade

Winner: MacBook Pro (2021)

Phone Design of the Decade

Winner: The Light Phone

Rebrand of the Decade

Winner: Burger King

Design Innovation of the Decade

Winner: Nintendo Switch

Software of the Decade

Winner: Unreal Engine 5

Print Ad of the Decade

Winner: Dracula

Advert of the Decade

Winner: Dumb Ways to Die

Brand Campaign of the Decade

Winner: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Next page: Tech of the Decade