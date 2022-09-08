The best NFT art generators enable everyone to create NFT art collections without needing to understand coding or the complexities of creating this kind of art. In fact, the best NFT art generators are used to create collections of procedurally generated NFT art; if you want to launch the such Moonbirds without learning to code, keep reading.

While the best and most famous NFT art – such as CryptoPunks and World of Women – are created from bespoke code, you can make these kinds of large collections easily using a readily available NFT generator or online art generator. These are different to the likes of DALL-E and AI art, as you still need to create each piece of the art and the algorithm then generates randomness and helps register the NFT on a blockchain.

In the list below I've assembled some of my favourite, and most popular, NFT generators, including no-code NFT art generators. Some are free, some require you to sign up or pay small fees, but the best NFT generators like these make the journey to create your NFT art collection easier, with templates, easy processes and guidance.

Before you begin using of the best NFT art generators below take a look at our feature 'What are NFTs?' for an overview of this new art form, and then read our guide to how to make and sell an NFT for more advice on getting started.

The best NFT art generators: available now

(Image credit: Appypie Design)

01. Appypie Design The best overall NFT art generator Specifications Price: Free (4 projects), $6 a month unlimited Features: Templates, 3D effects, Airdrops, Initial NFT Offerings, Exporting Blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use and loaded with features + Secure and reliable + Get 4 free collections Reasons to avoid - Limited to some blockchains

Appypie Design is one of the biggest and best NFT generators around. This graphic design template creator pivoted to enabling NFT art collection generation and the result is one of the most reliable and secure services on the market right now.

The NFT generator journey is a simple one when using Appypie Design; select your template, load your pre-created art and add it into layers, and the no-code generator does all of the work. You can even launch the NFT art collection (up to 10,000 NFTs) from inside Appypie Design, registering it on a blockchain and adding it to the main NFT marketplaces – for example OpenSea and Rarible are supported.

Appypie Design's NFT generator even offers some key features, such as planning airdrops and Initial NFT Offering (INO) – these enable you to send a limited run of your NFT collection to key influencers or onto marketplaces. Of course, some of these deeper features need to be paid for; you can create four NFT collections for free but with limited tools while a $6 a month subscription offers every feature.

(Image credit: NFT Art Generator)

02. One Mint (NFT Art Generator) The best NFT art generator for innovation Specifications Price: Free Features: Templates, Exporting, Rarities, Embeddable mint button, Dynamic NFTs Blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Binance Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simple and accessible front end + Updated with leading features + Easy rarity settings Reasons to avoid - The full package is expensive

One of the best NFT art generators around has always been the bluntly named NFT Art Generator, which has recently changed its name to One Mint (opens in new tab) (One Mint has always been the team behind the generator). One Mint has always been directly focused on creating NFTs by NFT creators.

The eye-catching features include, an accessible front end that makes the whole process easy without needing any coding experience; you can export and png, gif and video files; you can set rarities and rarity attributes; you can send to leading marketplaces and register on the biggest blockchains, which includes Solana; and finally, you can actually feature multiple characters within the same NFT art collection. You can watch an overview of this NFT generator below.

One Mint also has a road map to launch its own One Mint Genesis NFT Collection and $ONE token. You can still use the NFT Art Generator for free on the One Mint site, but holders of $ONE will get access to more options, the One Mint calendar of events and access to discounts and new features first, such as the new Dynamic NFT (opens in new tab) function that enables you to add new traits and rarities to existing art.

The downside to One Mint is the pricing. With a free account you're limited to a collection size of 100 NFTs and these will be watermarked, good for testing the water but not great for launching a proper NFT collection. To do so, you'll need to pay a $199 per collection, but this offers up to 20,000 NFTs, loss-less compression, no watermarks and a preview option.

(Image credit: UniqMyNFT)

03. UniqMyNFT The best NFT art generator for pro artists Specifications Price: $149, $299, $499 Features: Fast, Rarity for layers and attributes, Preview options, Metadata recorded Blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Binance Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very fast and easy to use + Supports the biggest blockchains and NFT marketplaces + Create collections of up to 10,000 NFTs Reasons to avoid - This one's very expensive

This one is very expensive compared to the others on my list, but UniqMyNFT (opens in new tab) is designed to appeal to professional artists and regular NFT collection creators. Its positive testimonials include those from the likes of CryptoPunks, Doodle LLC and Crypto Appe.

Why do they love it? Because UniqMyNFT is both fast and easy to use; you can generate an NFT collection in under an hour. The UI is actually one of the best on my list – simply set the layer and name, drag and drop your art, and repeat the process. There are options for setting rarity values and attributes and you can preview your NFTs in seconds.

Everything about using UniqMyNFT is clear and accessible, with no hidden fees or muddled features. The downside to this is the price, as even a basic option will set you back $149 for a collection of 1,000 NFTs. For 10,000 unique NFTs you're looking at $499. But there are no hidden fees, everything is watermark free, metadata is recorded automatically and UniqMyNFT supports the main best NFT marketplaces, including Magic Eden.

(Image credit: ANiMaL Studio)

04. Bueno The best NFT art generator for newcomers Specifications Price: $15 (100 NFTs) - $1,500 (10k NFTs) Features: Accessible, Rarity settings, Layer organiser, Forms, Metaverse options Blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Accessible and deep features + Create forms to capture data + Future Metaverse support Reasons to avoid - Limited blockchain support

Bueno is one of my favourite NFT art generators on this list because it's not only a very streamlined approach but there are also video tutorials and explanations to help you along the way. For this reason, Bueno is the best NFT art generator for newcomers who need to learn the ropes and achieve professional results.

The process is very easy, simply create all of your art and layers and then import the entire folder into Bueno, from there you can adjust the layer organisation, preview, test and export. You can set the rarity of your layer attributes using simple sliders and Bueno explains in detail through videos and more what different smart contracts do and how to select the correct ones for you. Take a look at the video below for an example.

What's nice about Bueno is also how this NFT art generator is positioning itself in the metaverse with its own Microverse platform where you can bring your NFTs to life in a 2D world. There's also an excellent blog with tips and advice from pro artists and teams who have used Bueno to launch their collections.

Showing its crypto credentials you'll need to pay for your NFT art collection using Ethereum, with prices starting at 0.01 ETH for 100 a collection of 100 NFTs (around $15). Naturally, as the value of Ethereum rises and falls the price will change.

(Image credit: Gentify)

05. Gentify The best NFT art generator for small collections Specifications Price: Free (100 NFTs), $99 (10k NFTs) Features: Simple UI, Set rarity, Real time preview, Create an NFT mint page Blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Solana Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free for small collections + End-to-end NFT generation + Free minting page Reasons to avoid - Complex payment structure

Genfty has a slightly more complex UI than some of the other top NFT art generators on my list, but it does offer a very detailed and proven approach to creating an NFT art collection.

This site enables you to upload your art files and layers into its generator and create an NFT collection of between 100 and 10,000 NFTs. It's an end-to-end process that does everything from setting and creating the procedural art to registering the collection on the blockchain and even offering a web page creator to host your NFT collection and offer minting.

Set against this is a fairly complex payment route where you must purchase credits to then pay for your NFT collection to be generated. A three-tiered pricing structure offers a Premium option, a middle ground choice that will cost $99 for 10,000 NFTs and the entry option that offers 100 NFTs for free. It means, for small collections and beginners Genfty is decent.

The best NFT generators: frequent questions

How do I use an NFT art generator? At a basic level call NFT art generators work in much the same way, with you uploading your art and layers and the app creating up to 10,000 variants without you needing to code. Below is a basic structure: 1. Create your art in Photoshop or a similar digital art software, including all your layers for the NFTs various traits (i.e. sunglasses, clothes, expressions, etc). 2. Upload the entire folder to the NFT generator, or each layer one at a time depending on the platform you're using. 3. Once in the generator you should be able to live preview the NFT collection and the best ones will enable you to shuffle the layers around. 4. Once set you can generate the collection and export your NFTs, either as a zipped folder or register to a blockchain, again, depending on the platform. 5. Some platforms will offer web page creation to launch and mint your NFT collection, they will enable you to set smart contracts and even set the collection for inclusion in a metaverse.

Can I make an NFT for free? Yes, is the simple answer. You can create an NFT using 'easy minting' which means the gas fees are placed on the buyer and not the seller. This can mean the NFT is less visible on marketplaces as it's not technically on a blockchain until sold. Read me feature, how to create an NFT for free for a step-by-step guide. This process is good for 1:1 NFT art but not useful for generative NFT collections.

How many layers should a 10,000 NFT collection have? To make a generative collection of 10,000 NFTs you're ideally looking to use 10 layers, each with four variations. This can only be achieved using code, or an NFT generator that simplifies the process.

How do I decide rarities for an NFT collection? As a rule, if you have 1,000 NFTs you'll need 10 rare traits within that collection. These are traits created in layers that only a selection of those NFTs will feature, and are different from the 'standard' unique traits. For rare traits you're looking at 1% of your NFTs to include one.

What are NFT traits? An NFT trait is a category set on layer that can be combined together to create unique art; these are generally things such as expressions, backgrounds, items, etc. Ideally you need a minimum of seven traits to ensure variety. As a rule, you need around 150 traits to ensure a good mix and options for rarity.

So, what are unique traits? These are essentially how often a trait or traits will appear in your art, for example you can have various coloured versions of the same hat and decide one is used more than the other. So a red hat can appear 10 times and a white hat 100 times.

How do I decide what an NFT trait should be? The easy advice is to make sure your traits have a visual impact on the NFT art; this means you need to create traits that collectors can see and recognise instantly. Each trait needs to be noticeable for the viewer.

Are one-of-one or legendary NFT traits good or bad? One-of-one and legendary NFT traits are essentially versions of your NFT that have no repetition or traits that can be found elsewhere. This is a good way to encourage value and collectibility in your NFT collection or they can be used as gifts for collectors who have been with you from the beginning. The danger of having one-of-one and legendary NFT traits in your collection is they can harm the rankings of your collection for buyers and affect pricing; it's best to limit these to 10 per 10,000 collection.

