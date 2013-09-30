20 gorgeous presentation folder designs

Every business has its share of paperwork, but a stack of plain, loose papers just isn't very enticing when the goal is to attract customers. Pocket folders are excellent for presenting and distributing a business's marketing materials, invoices, or other vital documents. They work best, however, when the folder has a unique, eye-catching design.

We've assembled 20 of the best folder designs we could find to help excite your creativity, and then organized them by the four most popular imprint methods: embossed/debossed; foil-stamped; four-colour process; PMS (spot) colour.

Embossed/debossed folder designs

Image: Bob Ward

This presentation folder was designed to hold tri-fold brochures as well as other important promotional materials for the Gnomon School of Visual Effects in Hollywood. Designer Bob Ward ran student artwork through an emboss/deboss treatment to sculpt the graphics, highlighting the many subtle textures in the lava creature illustration. Both the text and illustration were hit with a spot varnish to give the 'dark on dark' package a sleek yet elegant look.

Image: Bob Ward

Image: Studio Lin

The Clay Street Project needed a press kit folder to contain various promotional materials. Studio Lin created this solution, which features an elegant cloth exterior and deep purple interior. A die-cut circle allows the purple to show through. The folder has long clasps which allow it to assemble without the need for glue.

Image: Studio Lin

Image Source: Ladd

The Healing Center is a place where people are helped and supported in all different facets of life: emotional, financial, physical, spiritual. Providing these services that "help the whole person", Ladd created an identity that is bright yet natural. The imagery and color schemes are hopeful and real, while keeping a modern appearance.

Image: Company Folders, Inc

This presentation folder by Company Folders for nonprofit group Island Conservation, features the company's logo twice on the cover: once in earthy green and blue PMS ink, and again with the embossed imprint method. Inside, the folder features curved pockets with both business card slits and a brochure slit so that users can insert additional information and media.

Image: APE

Working with Fibre and PR Agency The Fish Can Sing, APE created a media kit for a new Nike product 'Nike Free'. This footware was all about simulating the sensation and benefits of running in bare feet. Using a bespoke fold and die cut technique, a booklet containing all the product information and photography opened out to an A0 poster. All packaged in a blind embossed folder containing the materials including a product DVD.

Image: APE

Foil-stamped folder designs

Image: James West

This luxury corporate promo folder was designed by James West to be part of a corporate promotional package for a high-end business function.

Image: James West

Image: Brady Miller

Using rich, uncoated, super heavy paper stock, custom die cut pockets, and seven positions of foil stamping, this piece from Brady Miller is the ultimate in luxury.

Image: Nick Basham

This is a completely custom folder created for Lexmark by Nick Basham. It was used to send information to customers they invited to The 37th Ryder Cup, of which Lexmark was a sponsor. The wrap was printed in metallic silver ink and used to seal the folder. Using a wrap allowed the folder to be used for other events or as a standalone. The inside includes an expanding pocket sealed with a magnetic clasp.

Image: Nick Basham

Image: Mighty 8th Media

This double pocket, custom die-cut folder from Mighty 8th Media offers a streamlined, high-class design that carries the MR brand throughout. Utilizing various finishing touches including metallic foils, a custom die-cut pocket, and embossing/debossing techniques, the MR pocket folder really stands out as a showcase piece for the company.

Image: Mighty 8th Media

Image: Option-G

This sales kit for House of Blues regional managers was created by Option-G. The two-color foil stamped folders feature a four-page insert.

Image: Option-G

Four-colour process folder designs

Image: SWATT Design

SWATT Design opted for a traditional gate-fold presentation folder for Purite, a water purification company, as this would allow the most space for company information as well as providing a pocket for additional literature. The overall design of the brochure was adapted from the swirl motif that was common on their individual product leaflets, and the HD background was colour coded to match the theme with Purite's preferred colour choice.

Image: Company Folders, Inc

The coloring and style of this folder design from Company Folders makes it appear aged for a rustic, nostalgic appeal, while the delicate, whorled pattern on the back cover gives it a touch of elegance and class. The overall effect makes it perfect for real estate agents who specialize in more quaint, rural properties removed from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Image: AVSD01

This rich, luxurious presentation folder and envelope was created for Flair Magazine's B2B mailing by Belgian studio AVSD01.

Image: AVSD01

Image: Company Folders, Inc

This presentation folder promotes Holiday Home Camp, a summer camp for kids located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Since the cover design consists of a montage of various images, the gatefold die cut along the border of the photos is quite fitting. Full-colour photographs really make it stand out from the crowd.

Image: Company Folders, Inc

Image: If You Build It

If You Build It designed this folder referencing imagery from Hawkesbury Regional Museum's archives, remaining dedicated to their cultural and creative roots, whilst also evolving and keeping things contemporary. The folder is a tasteful representation of Hawkesbury Regional Gallery and a cool multipurpose promotional and presentation tool that will leave a lasting impression for potential colleagues and investors.

Image: If You Build It

PMS color folder designs

Image: PAD Advertising

Pad created the logo design and a folder for catering equipment company Careq's offers and paperwork.

Image: PAD Advertising

Image: Shannon Rose

When Awesco decided to undertake a ground-up rebrand, it turned to Shannon-Rose who initiated a name-change and root-and-branch redesign. One element of this was this presentation folder which features a design that highlights each area of Noble's gas business, medical, specialty, and industrial.

Image: Folder Design Gallery

Karin Sprague is a stone mason in Rhode Island who crafts stunning headstones and other memorials using only hand-crafted techniques. This art folder design features photography of one of her masterpieces, with details so rich you feel as if you can actually reach out and touch the carving. The company's mission statement is given emphasis on the front cover, as well as a quote from the artist herself.

Image: Folder Design Gallery

Image: Sigbjorn Sorensen

Wenaas Sport og Fritid AS is a Norwegian importer and distributor of a series of brands within the fields of sports and leisure. The main theme and recognitional item for the company profile is the orange colour, which represents strength and energy, and is central to this folder.

Image: Sigbjorn Sorensen

Image: Debra Hartley

Willow Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Community wanted a quality folder highlighting their services with keeping printing cost low. Debra Hartley designed a two-colour folder, inserts and invite to be printed on linen paper to provide a look and feel of comfort and quality.

Image: Debra Hartley

