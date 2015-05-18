77 exciting degree shows not to miss this summer

Across the UK, graduates are busy preparing for their final year exhibitions. We've collated an extensive list of degree shows taking place this year, so you can easily find out what's happening near you, and when.

We're not going to lie: there's a lot to take in – so we've made it a bit easier for you. Want them in date order? Just scroll down for May, or jump directly to June or July. Prefer them alphabetically? Here's a handy A-Z.

May 2015

11–15 May

CCW Progression Centre, Wilson Road, London, SE5 8LU

Camberwell College of Arts' foundation show is followed by its Undergraduate Sumer Show, which kicks off 22 June.

14–22 May

Wallisdown, Poole, Dorset BH12 5HH

Opens with a private view on Thursday 14th; open to the public from the 15th. The university's Prep show is followed in June by its higher education summer show on Friday 19 June.

14-16 May

Central Saint Martins, Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, King's Cross, London

For BA and MA Fine Art info, head down to Degree Show One listings on 27th May, and for graphic design it's Degree Show Two, from 24 June.

18–28 May 2015

Buarth Mawr, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 1NG

21-31 May

Merchiston Campus, Colinton Road, Edinburgh, EH10 5DT

@ArtsEdNapier

This year the School of Arts and Creative Industries launches its new Creative Industries Festival together with its annual Graduate Degree Show from 22-31 May. (Private viewing and Family and Friends 21 May).

Alongside the exhibition, there will be screenings, music, performances, exhibitions, workshops and talks by students, staff and special guest speakers including renowned graphic designer Vaughan Oliver. Head to the site for further event details. Open Monday to Friday 11am-7pm, (weekends 10am-5pm).

22 May–1 June

49-51 Regent Street, Wrexham, North Wales, LL11 1PF

Private view 22 May, 6-10pm.

22 May–28 May

Vernon St, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 8P

Leeds College of Art was the highest-ranked independent art college in the 2014 Guardian league table. This first show is for its Foundation Diploma in Art & Design, with BA design-focussed courses exhibiting from Saturday 13th June.

22 May–5 June

Falkner Road, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7DS

The University of the Creative Arts' multi-part graduate show season kicks off at Farnham, the alma mater of Computer Arts' very own art editor Jo Gulliver.

27–31 May

Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, London, N1C 4AA

CSM's show includes its BA and MA Fine Art courses, as well as MA photography and moving image work. The more design-focused Degree Show Two runs from 24–28 June.

28 May–6 June

Burton Street, Nottingham, NG1 4BU

@NTUArtandDesign

Private view on 28 May; public view from Friday 29 May, 10am-5pm.

29 May–7 June 2015

74 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh

Business view - 28th May, 6-8pm, friends and family view - 29th May 6-8pm and public viewing open on 30th May from 11am.

29 May–12 June

Kelvin Art Space, GKC West Campus Gallery 75 Hotspur Street, Glasgow, G20 8LJ

N2NW represents the current BA Hons Visual Arts students at Glasgow Kelvin College/Duncan of Jordanstone. Open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.

29 May–12 June

The John Lennon Art and Design Building, Duckinfield Street, Liverpool

Students studying Architecture, Fashion, Fine Art, Graphic Design and Illustration, Popular Music Studies and Spatial Design will be showing work this year across five different floors. Open 10am-6pm

29 May–12 June

Hardwick Centre for Art and Photography, St Paul's Road, Cheltenham, GL50 4BS

29 May–13 June

Sidney Cooper Gallery and painting studios, Augustine House and the Augustine Art Centre.

This is a mixed discipline exhibition taking place at multiple venues and work will include painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, film, photography and digital art. Private view - 29 May, 6-8pm. Public - 30 May, times vary.

29 May–12 June

AAD Building East, College of Arts, University of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln, LN6 7TS

Private view Friday 29 May, 6:30-0pm; open to the public 30th May. The Graphic Design course has a cracking website - check it out.

29 May–5 June

Priory Street, Coventry, CV1 5FB

Private view 29 May; public exhibition from 30 May

30 May–8 June

Fort Pitt Road, Rochester, ME1 1DZ

Private view Thursday 30 May 5-8pm; public exhibition from Friday 31 May, 10am-4pm (times vary throughout the week)

30 May–13 June 2015

Markeaton Street and Room BM412, Britannia Mill, Mackworth Road, Derby, DE22 3BL

You'll find the graphic design graduates exhibiting as part of a large public exhibition showcasing work from a variety of different courses.

30 May–5 June

Cardiff Metropolitan University, Llandaff campus, Western Avenue, Cardiff, CF5 2YB

BA Graphic Communication, Illustration and product Design amongst a varied range of courses on show. Open Sat-Thursday 10am-6pm and Friday slightly different hours.

30 May – 5 June

Brampton Road campus (and Caldewgate, Carlisle for Fine Art)

Grahic Design, Illustration, Digital Arts, Games Design and more on display. Open 10am-4pm (closed Sunday)

30 May–5 June

Knights Park campus, Grange Road, Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, KT1 2QJ

Private view Saturday 30 May, 1-7pm. Public view from 31 May, times vary throughout the week.

30 May–11 June

Hatton Gallery and the Fine Art studios, Newcastle University, King's Gate, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RU

