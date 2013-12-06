Topics

8 brilliant alternative movie posters from 2013

This year's blockbusters have inspired a whole host of alternative posters - and here are some of our favourites.

best alternative movie poster

Alternative 'Gravity' poster by Tom Muller

When a new movie comes out, we have admit we're often more excited about the poster than the film itself. And alongside the official designs, there are always graphic designers out there creating alternative posters, giving new meaning and scope to the film's premise.

Shortlist have put together their favourite alternative movie posters of the year and now want you to vote for your favourite. One lucky voter will also nab a copy of the winning poster for their wall.

Here are 8 of our favourites. To see the rest of Shortlist's selection and pick your favourite, head on over to the Shortlist website.

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

best alternative movie poster

