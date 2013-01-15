Because Studio's stunning reminders creation

We may already be a few weeks into the new year but we just couldn't help but feature this stellar reminders planner from Because Studio. Based in Preston, Because Studio is the creative practise of Loz Ives. Often collaborating with talented folk across the country, Loz crafts designs for analogue, digital and environmental disciplines.

It measures in at a standard A4 size - perfect for any desk!

The planner features a colour-coded pin system, which enables you to seperate occassions, meetings, appointments, holidays and miscellanies accordingly. It measures in at a standard A4 size and is printed on a 500gsm beermat board.

When purchased, the desk planner also comes with 5x5 coloured push pins and a notable dates key. You can buy the planner on the Because Studio site for £6 from the UK and £8 internationally.

