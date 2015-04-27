Bright and beautiful business cards stand out from the crowd

These business cards definitely pack a punch

Creating a killer business card is incredibly important when it comes to networking successfully. Showcasing your skills is one thing but if you can make a business card that's eye-catching, original and memorable, it could lead on to more projects and client relationships.

Create your own designs with these free business card templates

Describing himself as a 'colour designer,' Robin Gillet was keen to showcase his love of all things bright and beautiful in his business cards. "Using spray paint for the project was evident from the beginning, as I didn't want to use any software – I wanted to create something that was handmade," he explains.

"So we cut the paper, put it on a table and sprayed all of the card with loads of colours. Then, I used Indesign – a software, I know – and printed my contact and logo in black to get contrast the bright colours." A simple idea, beautifully executed, Gillet's business cards are bound to get him noticed.

Liked this? Read these!