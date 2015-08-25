Designer cards reveal 7 words you can never say

A house party favourite, Cards Against Humanity have provoked laughs ranging from shocked chuckles to table thumping guffaws out of players all over the world.

Its simple gameplay, players compete to make the most amusing (and usually horrific) phrase or sentence with their hand, is reflected in the cards' stripped down design. Each is either a solid back or white, with letters printed in Helvetica.

But now the cards reveal they're not entirely against humanity after all, as the makers have teamed up with the Chicago Design Museum to release a redesigned deck inspired by comedian George Carlin's 'Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.' Sales from the cards will benefit the not-for-profit design gallery.

The new deck was created by 30 designers

30 designers chipped in to create the Design Pack, including Milton Glaser, Erik Spiekermann and Paula Scher.

Via It's Nice That

