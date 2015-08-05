You've never seen recipe card designs quite like this

The illustrator loves to experiment with food in her work

With their glossy photography and high-end design, modern day cooking books do look great but let's be honest... they can all start to look a little samey. Embarking on a new dish is a scary and exciting endeavour in itself, so it's only natural that the recipe you'll be following should look just as exciting.

London based artist and illustrator Jing Zhang has produced these beautiful recipe cards; taking favourite dishes from around the world, she slices them throughout the process, allowing you to follow step-by-step whilst checking out her cool little characters.

"Nothing beats an illustration project that involves all my favourite things – food, food and food!" she explains. "Be it Western or Asian, of different flavour, of different culture." Featuring pizza, dumplings, burgers and noodles, you'll be in for a treat with these recipe cards.

Each step is highlighted using cool characters

Zhang makes the process look easy with her flawless executions

Signature dishes from around the world get an exciting new treatment

You'll definitely want to have a go at a new dish with these designs

Even the humble croissant gets its own recipe card design

