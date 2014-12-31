Artists bake 5 modern wonders of the world

Gameloft has also released a recipe to build your own Battenberg Gate

Is food art a thing? We certainly thought so a couple of years ago, and so it seems does the team at app developers Gameloft, who have decided to pay homage to some of the most famous buildings in the world with this fun project to promote a new game.

Baking the five modern wonders of the world, Gameloft have created a real life pastry paradise. After cooking up their creations, they've then superimposed the masterpieces onto real scenes to make the baked goods even more life-like.

Included in the collection are London Pie and Battenberg Gate by Jacqui Kelly, The Empire Cake Building by Eddie and Rich, the 'Tattooed Bakers', Trifle Tower by Sarah King, Caking It and The Taj Mille Feuille by Rose, Rose-Marie’s Cakes & Sugarcraft. The pastry buildings are on display at the Proud Archivist in London as the world's first gallery of edible architecture.

