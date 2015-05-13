Download this free set of vector icons

The icons include a PNG file, a PSD file, AI formats and EPS files.

Whilst it's imperative to a lot of projects, icon design can be incredibly time-consuming, causing you to lose valuable hours when working on a specific project. Thankfully, there's plenty of free icons on offer but unfortunately, some aren't as creative or elegant as you might like them to be.

There are a few designers and communities out there however, that aim to bring forth a range of free vector icons that are as beautiful as they are usable. The team at Free Vectors have been kind enough to offer Creative Bloq readers an entire range of one of their designs.

The flat buildings vector icons are certainly for fans of flat design. Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License, this collection of icons includes a PNG file, a PSD file, AI formats and EPS files. Download the icons, for free here!

