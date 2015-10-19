Everything you need to know about graphic patterns

Patternalia explores everything from polka dots to fleur-de-lis

From striped shirts to gingham tablecloths, it's fair to say that most people interact with patterns every single day without noticing them.

But hidden within these patterns are cultural associations and historical connections, all of which are explored in Patternalia, the latest book by Jude Stewart.

Following on from the success of her book about colour, Jude has now teamed up with graphic designer Oliver Munday to plumb the backstories of individual patterns.

Covering everything from honeycombs to keffiyeh, man-made and naturally occuring graphic patterns are detailed in Patternalia. So if you've ever wondered why an Idian pattern like Paisley is named after a Scottish town, or just why polka dots are patriotic, be sure to check out this book.

Get a taste of what to expect with the images below.

Patternalia explains pattern history with eye-catching designs

You'll find out the association between polka dots and bikinis

New York designer Oliver Munday created the distinctive illustrations

