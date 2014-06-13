Facebook gets flat and full-screen redesign in this concept

Should Facebook go full-screen just like this concept design?

Designers love to tackle a redesign. Everything from Google to Twitter has been redesigned to improve usability or to simply play around with the aesthetics. This latest concept design for Facebook comes from Pontus Wellgraf and focuses on the minimal flat design trend.

"More and more people are taking advantage of the increasing popularity and development of higher resolution and full screen lay-outs to show its content with full effect," Wellgraf explains. "I believe it's about time for Facebook to step up their game by going full-screen and replacing all the empty space with intuitively and significant concept.

"I went for a very clean and minimalist style with clean colours, light and soft typeface and with areas that took full advantage of it's high resolution potential. I believe nowadays, Facebook is more than just a social network."

