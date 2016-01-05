Font of the day: Monopoly

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!
Monopoly from Nima Visual
Today's typeface of choice is Monopoly, a modern, simple and clean sans serif created by the team at Nima Visual. Available in three styles – light, bold and bold inline – Monopoly is versatile and suitable for a variety of print and digital projects.
Monopoly is available to purchase over on Creative Market.
