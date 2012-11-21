Gorgeous showcase of geometric eye candy

This week, the Creative Bloq team were very excited to receive a copy of Viction:ary's latest title Geo/Graphics, which collects a number of print and motion graphic design projects that utilise simple geometric shapes.

The book is divided into two sections, starting with To The Touch, which exhibits 131 promotional art, textile prints, brand identity, environmental graphics, crafts, photo log, and life-size installations. The latter On The Move chapter showcases 28 multimedia projects by various international designers all specialising in different disciplines. Among them, artists use geometric shapes to model characters, tell a story and portray music.

Simple geometric shapes are put to good use in these two research, science and innovation projects

As well as enjoying stills and a write up on each project, the Viction:ary team have also cleverly added a handy QR code to the motion section, which readers can scan to watch each piece.

Contributors include German animation studio Musclebeaver, Melbourne-based creative outfit Motherbird, CG and VFX facility Studio Aiko to name a few. So, brimming with inspirational images and with over 250 pages to browse through, there really is something here for everyone.

The book includes handy QR codes so readers can scan and watch featured motion graphics projects

Geo/Graphics is a celebration of the simple shape, looking at how circles and polygons used as a core graphic medium can form striking visuals and channel meanings.

The book is available now priced at $40.

Check out this cool promotional video the Viction:ary team put together in collaboration with motion artist Tomas M. to coincide with the book launch:

Competition time

Geo/Graphics has over 200 pages of inspirational images

We have a couple of copies of Geo/Graphics to give away to two lucky Creative Bloq readers. All you have to do is tell us the answer the following question:

What is a 20-sided regular polygon called?

Send your answers in to contact@creativebloq.com with the subject line 'Geo/Graphics competition' by Friday 23rd November when we'll select two lucky winners at random. Good luck!