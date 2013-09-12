Topics

Stunning album art takes indie band back to the future

In need of some inspiration? Check out the vibrant album artwork by JUCO in today's graphic design showcase.

Juco Photo

JUCO is the moniker under which photographers Julia Galdo and Cody Cloud collaborate, and the Los Angeles-based duo’s impressive client list includes Satchi & Satchi, Nike and Sony.

“We’re known for the bright, graphic quality of our imagery – it’s what ties our work together,” Galdo says. “We both do personal work that’s more sombre and quiet; a big contrast to our commercial projects.”

The pair’s album artwork for American indie band Dale Earnhardt Jr Jr is anything but sombre – a bright and playful tone that serves as a visual representation of the group’s music. “We’d describe this project as a mix between some 1980s futuristic computer programme design,’ Galdo says, “and a twisted kids’ play house.”

Juco photo

Juco photo

Juco photo

