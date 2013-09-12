Stunning album art takes indie band back to the future

JUCO is the moniker under which photographers Julia Galdo and Cody Cloud collaborate, and the Los Angeles-based duo’s impressive client list includes Satchi & Satchi, Nike and Sony.

“We’re known for the bright, graphic quality of our imagery – it’s what ties our work together,” Galdo says. “We both do personal work that’s more sombre and quiet; a big contrast to our commercial projects.”

The pair’s album artwork for American indie band Dale Earnhardt Jr Jr is anything but sombre – a bright and playful tone that serves as a visual representation of the group’s music. “We’d describe this project as a mix between some 1980s futuristic computer programme design,’ Galdo says, “and a twisted kids’ play house.”

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts magazine

Liked this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you seen any inspirational graphic design projects recently? Let us know in the comments!