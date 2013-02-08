Get snuggly with Kumeko's furniture design!

If like us, you love to curl up with a good book or your sketchpad after a long day's hard work, then this soft furnishing design from Kumeko could be your dream seat! Created by the Prague-based furniture designers, Snug is a piece of soft furnishing designed with the intention of creating a comfortable and flexible item for relaxing in.

Kumeko's designs are inspired by the handcraft techniques of their grandparents

It consists of a soft inner cushion surrounded by a sleeve, creating a cozy shell which envelops the user. The integrated belt on the top of the sleeve allows Snug to be adjusted to support your body in a variety of different positions.

Kumeko's designs are inspired by the handcraft techniques of their grandparents, lovingly re-imagined for the modern world. They collect ideas through exploring those techniques, and combining them with modern technologies. What's more, all of their products are handmade.

Coming in at €416, the Snug is a little on the pricey side but the brilliant design and quality of the Snug makes for a strong argument!

Like this? Read these!

Awesome nail art designs

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you got a furniture wish list? Let us know in the comments box below!