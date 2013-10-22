Leather and scorpions: Factory311 launches its own clothing line

Leading London-based image production agency Factory311 has a client list most designers could only dream of, including Selfridges, Red Bull, Ray Ban, Sony, Nike, Vogue and many more.

Now it's launched its own exclusive clothing line, MADE2CREATE. Inspired by creatives, for creatives, the leatherwear range has a "sleek, urban aesthetic, focusing on clean lines in an ink-black palette," according to creative director Nicholas Hardy.

Factory311 hasn't done anything by halves, with the range featuring everything from embroidered snapback caps and silkscreen scarves to leather backpacks, created in collaboration with independent designer Tamzin Lilywhite.

Watch the brand film and check out the look book or more. The MADE2CREATE range will launch this Friday 25 October at Professor Green's INK nightclub in London's Leicester Square - strictly limited to 311 guests, so RSVPs are essential.

Fans of Computer Arts Collection magazine should already be familiar with Factory311's ambitious scorpion-themed launch campaign, as the agency walks through its entire creative process - from concept, to the studio shoot, to final shot selection - in the Photography issue, still on sale in the UK or digitally on your iPad.

