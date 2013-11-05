Mark Denton to host second Typographic Circle student session

Following a fantastic opening event with advertising guru Charity Charity, Typographic Circle has announced its second student session, this time hosted by the "obscenely talented" Mark Denton from Coy! Communications, at BETC London's offices on the evening of Tuesday 12th November.

According to Typographic Circle: "Mark would say he's just about getting the hang of this advertising lark after over 30 years playing around at it! He's been a creative partner of a famous ad agency and the owner of a highly awarded design company. He's launched and designed a magazine, re-launched Britain's oldest advertising awards and put on the UK's first ever World Championship Mexican Wrestling event."

Typographic Circle's student sessions have been designed specifically for the next generation of designers and creatives. Smaller, more intimate events than the organisation's regular talks, they offer the chance to ask questions, interact and learn from the best, over a beer or two.

Over the coming months expect to see speakers like The Partners, Alison Carmicheal and Purpose, who will all be giving valuable insights into being 'creative'.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £8. Due to space, these sessions are for Typographic Circle Student Members only. If you are not a Student Member already, please visit the Typographic Circle website to find out more.