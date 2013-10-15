Typographic Circle launches intimate events for design students

The Typographic Circle has launched a new season of events aimed at helping its student members bridge the ‘knowledge gap’ and prepare for the creative industry.

Kicking the student speaker sessions off is Charity Charity, founder of Yourbrand² and ex global creative director at Euros and Saatchi & Saatchi, who will be talking about creative inspiration at London's JWT Building on 28 October, from 7pm.

"These will be smaller, more intimate sessions with leading industry figures, to give you a chance to ask questions, interact and learn from the best," explains Louise Sloper, head of design at BETC London and a member of the Typographic Circle committee, who set the programme up to highlight some of the exciting career possibilities offered by the creative industry.

"We're hoping that by creating an environment that's more intimate, attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and gain more of a personal insight into the many and varied creative roles that are available, but often not highlighted while studying."

"Hosting the events in working studios will allow access to some of the most creative hotspots in London," she adds. "Join us for a beer, and learn from an advertising industry great."

Sessions will be held in conjunction with the Typographic Circle's main events. "They will be monthly, with the exception of December and April, and summer months, in line with term timetables," says Sloper.

Due to space limitations the sessions are for Typographic Circle Student Members only. Student membership costs £15/year - to join, head over to the Why Join page, where you'll find full details of membership benefits.

Words: Julia Sagar

