HORT's designs for Nike's football festival

German design studio HORT was commissioned by Nike to produce several different design languages for its Football Festival events, a project that the studio relished. "Our intention was to achieve something roughly tribal that also had a naïve, hand-made character," says HORT's Elizabeth Legate.

"The process was really free and experimental," she explains. "We used Photoshop and Illustrator to build graphic elements and custom-made paint brush tips, and the unusual outlines you see were developed out of this process."

Legate adds that although the designs weren't used by Nike in the end, she wouldn't change a thing.

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 208.

