Playing cards inspire graphic designers to greater things

An inspirational quote is printed on each individual card

We all need a little creative inspiration from time to time to kick start those creative juices. Whilst most of us will trawl the internet for inspiring work, Australian communication designer Celeste Watson decided to do things a little differently.

Creating this pack of playing cards, each card showcases one piece of valuable advice she’s received from lectures over the school semester. Entitled, ‘Play Your Cards Right! – Lecture Notes’, this set looks to bring playtime into the forefront of design inspiration.

The quotes are printed on the front of the vibrantly-coloured cards, whilst the back features the sources of these wise words - from lecturers to design groups. You certainly won't be playing snap or poker when it comes to soaking up this advice.

[via Design Taxi]

