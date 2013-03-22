Shepard Fairey's patch work is out of this world

Shepard Fairey is one of the most prolific artists of our generation, who is known for his thought-provoking street art, clothing company Obey and of course, that Obama 'Hope' poster. Love him or hate him, there's no denying his influence upon today's creative industry.

In the video above, we discover Shepard's latest project for The Centre of Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS). The non-profit agency, created by the US Congress, is charged with managing the numerous scientific experiments that take place aboard the International Space Station.

For the agency's upcoming inagural flight, set for September of this year, they approached Shepard Fairey for the patch design. Watch the video above to gain an insight into Shepard's working methods and inspirations behind the patch creation.

What do you think of Shepard's creation? Let us know in the comments box below!