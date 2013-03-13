Stunning creations are a sign of the times

Topics

Placed on the front of almost every building you pass, sign design comes in all shapes and sizes. Take a look at the beautiful work of Whiskey & Chocolate.

Sign makers have been around for years. These creations that adorn almost every establishment can often be a work of art and sadly, can often go unnoticed thanks to our busy lives. So, we decided to take the time to look up and discovered just how beautiful signs can be.

Brian Barto is a designer and sign-maker that works under the guise of Whiskey and Chocolate. We stumbled across his page and instantly fell in love with his traditional yet original sign creations. He has crafted pieces for the likes of shops, bars and restaurants as well as commissioned signs for friends and family.

We love that the signs have a vintage feel and evoke the sense of the traditional craftsmanship, whilst still providing relevant inspiration for today's creative industry. So, take our advice and look up once in a while - you might just find the inspiration you were looking for.

You can see more of Brian's work over on the Whiskey and Chocolate website. You can also visit his Etsy store!

