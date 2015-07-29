Type sketch series is full of font fun

Starting out as a few simple doodles, graphic designer Andrew Gregory turned his typography sketches into a series; with volume one proving a hit, he's embarked on volume two for more font-fun. "I try to post doodles to my Instagram account on a daily basis to see if people like the basic concept," he says.
"From the doodle stage, I work primarily in Illustrator and then jump over to Photoshop to apply distressed textures." As the designs are created to be produced on t-shirts, sweaters and more, Gregory says the biggest challenge is designing something that he'd actually want to wear or hang on his wall.
"I can spend an hour or two on a project only to realize that it just doesn't do it for me. Now that the collection is out, the next big challenge is figuring what to do next. I'm always working on tee designs but I want to do something different... abstract Vine videos, a Dad-centric Tumblr or maybe something purely analog!" Head to Andrew's shop to see more.
