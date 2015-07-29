Type sketch series is full of font fun

The second volume of designs is full of inspiration

Starting out as a few simple doodles, graphic designer Andrew Gregory turned his typography sketches into a series; with volume one proving a hit, he's embarked on volume two for more font-fun. "I try to post doodles to my Instagram account on a daily basis to see if people like the basic concept," he says.

Download the best free fonts

"From the doodle stage, I work primarily in Illustrator and then jump over to Photoshop to apply distressed textures." As the designs are created to be produced on t-shirts, sweaters and more, Gregory says the biggest challenge is designing something that he'd actually want to wear or hang on his wall.

"I can spend an hour or two on a project only to realize that it just doesn't do it for me. Now that the collection is out, the next big challenge is figuring what to do next. I'm always working on tee designs but I want to do something different... abstract Vine videos, a Dad-centric Tumblr or maybe something purely analog!" Head to Andrew's shop to see more.

Gregory loves minimal designs that combine illustrative elements with kick ass type

The designs are created for t-shirts, sweaters and wall-hangings

Gregory tries to create designs he'd actually want to wear himself

The designs usually start out as doodles, which Gregory shares on Instagram

Although simple in their execution, Gregory plays with colours

You can buy his designs over on Society6

Like this? Read these!