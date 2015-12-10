Will this be Disney's biggest hit of 2016?

In the midst of all the Star Wars fever, it's easy to forget how many other amazing movies are coming our way. And on the face of this trailer, The BFG promises to be one of the most exciting to hit our screens this summer.

That's not surprising considering it combines the talents of three of the world's greatest storytellers – Roald Dahl, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg – in bringing the former's classic tale to movie life.

The first-ever Disney film to be directed by Spielberg, The BFG tells the imaginative story of a young girl and the Giant (Mark Rylance) who introduces her to the wonders and perils of Giant Country. It's the first live action adaptation of Dahl's tale, following a cartoon version in 1989 created by the late animator George Jackson.

Magical yet sinister, spooky yet enthralling, this brilliant trailer has us panting for more. Roll on July 2016...

