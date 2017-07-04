Build scalable responsive components

Whenever we talk about building maintainable and scalable websites, we inevitably come across JavaScript-related solutions like CSS Modules, Styled Components and Container Queries. Do we really have to use them?

What if there's a way to build maintainable and scalable websites without JavaScript? What if it was possible to accomplish this feat in pure CSS without turning your code into a bloody hacky mess?

Freelance developer and writer Zell Liew is coming over from Singapore to Generate London (20-22 September) to give a talk and to run a full-day workshop on building reusable components without adding complexity to your code. This is crucial when building websites in our age.

In his workshop, you'll learn:

How to create modular components that can be dropped anywhere on your website

How to scale components without over-complicating your code

How to structure your code to make it easy to maintain

How to deal with components that need to be placed in many different areas

How to write mobile-first CSS the easy way

What relative units are and when you should use which unit

How to change CSS without being afraid of breaking anything else on your website

Zell will share his experiences and approach to building responsive, reusable components. He'll even go deep into design principles and how they can shape your CSS. Other topics he'll cover include layouts, media queries, modularity vs scalability, naming conventions and more.

This workshop is for you if you want to build websites that are easy to maintain and scale, whether you're alone or in a team. Knowledge of Sass is not required, but recommended.

