Master user experience strategy

UX strategy is a process that should be started before the design or development of a digital product commences. It is a practice that when done empirically is a better guarantee of a successful digital product than just crossing your fingers, designing some wireframes, and then writing a bunch of code. It's the method by which you validate that your solution actually solves a problem for real customers in a dynamic marketplace.

You will learn...

Why an empirical practice of user experience strategy is crucial for devising successful online products

How to identify and validate your target users through provisional personas and customer discovery techniques

How to conduct competitive research and analysis to explore a crowded marketplace or an opportunity to create unique value

How to use storyboarding for creating a narrative that focuses on a product's value innovation and business model

The workshop is suited to UX/UI practitioners of any level, product teams and managers, business executives, and startup founders who want to learn how to be more strategically sound in their process.

