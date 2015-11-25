10 best free HTML5 templates

If a website is disorganized, confusing, hard to read or just plain ugly, chances are, you're going to move on. And – if this poorly designed website is yours – guess what? You just lost a potential client.

Thankfully, when designing a website, you don't have to start from scratch. There are literally thousands of HTML5 templates available on the Internet. Some are free; some are not. Some are easy to work with; others – well, not so much.

With so many free HTML5 templates from which to choose, how do you know which one is right? In addition to working well, your template should match your personality and fit your site. If you're a photographer, and you want to showcase your work, look for an appropriate template – perhaps one with a nice image gallery option.

Why HTML5?

So why choose a free HTML5 template? Simple. HTML5 offers cleaner code. Okay, that's not the only reason, but it is one of the best reasons!

Sure, HTML5 lets you add audio and video support without having to rely on third-party plugins like Flash; it uses local storage; it provides a more dynamic user-experience; and it can even be used for game development; but the fact is – clean code makes me happy and when you start customizing your site, I bet it'll make you happy too.

How were these selected?

The following list of 10 FREE HTML5 templates are ones I personally like and would use on any of my sites. I like simple, elegant designs. I was on the lookout for features like:

Responsive design

Parallax effects

Ghost buttons

Easy-to-customize

So, without further ado, let's have a look at which ones made the cut.

This is a great free HTML5 template for showcasing your work

This freebie offers responsive design and works best for those who wish to showcase their work. Its vibrant, modern look includes parallax effects, large buttons and an emphasis on topography.

This free HTML5 template has a more minimal look

Looking for something a little less vibrant? This minimalist design features blurred images, negative space and ghost buttons.

This is a retro but responsive template

One of my favorite templates from TemplateMonster is this retro and responsive design. It offers natural colors, blurred images and hexagon shapes.

TEMPLATED

I recently discovered this little gem. They offer a small collection of free CSS, HTML5, and responsive site templates released under the Creative Commons license.

This HTML5 template offers parallax effects

This minimalistic and spacious design offers a large cover image, parallax effects and crisp, clean font. Perfect for the blogger.

This responsive HTML5 template is subtle

Another responsive, minimalistic design, Ion offers additional options such as a right or left sidebar. The beauty of this design is in its subtly.

HTML5 UP

Clearly, my favorite, HTML5 UP offers fully responsive HTML5 + CSS3 templates. Each of their templates are 100 per cent free and licensed under the Creative Commons.

Alpha is clean and easy to navigate

This template offers a clean layout, hover effect, ghost buttons and more. If a simple, easy-to-navigate website design is what you're after, this one if absolutely one you shouldn't pass up.

This free HTML5 template is great for bloggers

Dropdown menus, sidebars, large buttons, icons and more. Strongly Typed offers the frequent blogger one heck of a design. While I wouldn't consider this to be my favorite, it is definitely on the top-ten.

Another great showcasing template

Strata was one of the first templates I discovered on HTML5 UP. It offers a stationary left sidebar, parallax effects and lightbox. This template would be great for a photographer or other creative looking to showcase their work.

This free HTML5 template is a single-pager

Our first single-pager in the group, Highlights offers a simple, responsive design. Not only does it look great, but it functions well too. Scrolling is smooth and the background transitions are simply fantastic.

This template offers huge flexibility

With five unique page layouts, the Halcynoic responsive HTML5 + CSS template feels like the workhorse of the bunch. I'd be surprised if you couldn't find a layout that works for you. The color scheme is easy on the eyes, yet bold; and the slight texture works well.

Personal favorite: Eventually

Our author uses this template for her own site!

Okay, I bet my editor is going to kill me since this was supposed to be a '10 best' feature, but there was no way I could write this list and leave this one out.

If you're looking for a simple template you can use to broadcast your next big thing... stop looking! This is the one. In fact, this is the one I'm personally using for just that reason.

Like this? Read these...