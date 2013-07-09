7 iconic movie vehicles in print

When you hear certain movie titles, it's not necessarily the narrative or characters that spring to mind. For example, The Italian Job makes us think of the classic Mini, while Little Miss Sunshine brings visions of that bright yellow camper into focus.

Spanish graphic designer Jesús Prudencio decided to highlight some of the vehicular stars of some classic films with this new series of prints. Here, Prudencio pays homage to some great movies, capturing their essence with a side shot of the vehicle featured in each.

We're a little in love with these illustrations. From the blood-spattered car in Pulp Fiction to Mr Bean's clutter-filled mini, Prudencio has visualised the spirit of each movie brilliantly.

Have you seen any cool posters recently? Let us know in the comments!