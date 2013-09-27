Why an AirMax a day keeps creative block at bay

Matt created the illustrations in the style of his favourite designers

There's no denying that Nike has created some of the best sneaker designs of all time - especially its AirMax offering. Many designers have been inspired by the sneakers, creating tributes and homages to one of the most famous shoes on the planet.

Here, illustrator Matt Stevens created a drawing of an AirMax1 sneaker every day for three weeks, in the syle of some of his favourite designers, illustrators and creative minds. The series is a wonderful insight into illustrative styles and a brilliant tribute to the sneaker.

The illustrations were part of the MAX100 project, which saw 100 inspired interpretations of the greatest sneaker of all time.

Originally created as a Kickstarter project, the illustrations were eventually published in the MAX100 Project book.

