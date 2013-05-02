Take a retro ride with these moving illustrations

The routine commute gets a colourful makeover with these retro illustrations

That commute to work can often become tiresome - the same old scenory with the same old faces. Thankfully, Tokyo-based designer designer Takemasa Ryo has taken this boring routine and turned it into these gorgeous retro illustrations.

Graduating from the Musashino Art University, Takemasa has been working as a freelance illustrator since 2010. His work has proved so popular that he's won an array of awards over the years and is also a member of the Tokyo Illustrators Society.

Featuring trains, trams, bikes, and taxis, Takemasa's retro spin on the drawings make for a beautiful collection. We love his choice of colours, as well as his minimalist approach to character design. There's something highly emotive about these drawings and we can't seem to take our eyes off them.

Check out more inspirational work from Takemasa Ryo.

