DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to inspire

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Pinterest page

We now have a dedicated Design Spring Pinterest page where we stash images that we think might fit nicely in the app. Take a look at it, and if you fancy adding images yourself then drop Jim McCauley a line with your details.

Whether you're a designer wanting to showcase work, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Muses by Arkadiusz Walerczuk

Arkadiusz Walerczuk is a freelance illustrator, graphic artist and designer, based in London. A multidisciplined artist, Walerczuk has so far spent his career creating realistic illustrations and logotypes for various advertising agencies and publishers.

Without Text by Freddie Goodchild

Based in London, Freddie Goodchild is an illustrator with a hand drawn aesthetic that he applies across various mediums such as print, paint and moving image.

Can'-Ka No Rey by Carlos Lerma

Character design and vibrant colours is illustrator Carlos Lerma's forte. Based in Cancun, Lerma is associate illustrator at design studio Golpeavisa.

Suda America by Rrino DeVizco

Rrino DeVizco began his career as a graphic designer in 2005, when he worked alongside the team at Nexus in Caracas, Venezuela. Since then, he's continued to develop his artistic career with motion graphics now added to his skillset.

I'm Not Sorry And I'd Do it Again by Thomas Burden

Unicorns is the studio moniker of designer, illustrator and art director, Thomas Henry Burden. The talented artist graduated from from Camberwell College of Art's Graphic Design BA in 2007 and has since mixed a freelance career with longer, full-time stints as a senior designer at leading design studios McfaulStudio and ILOVEDUST.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley or upload your images to our Pinterest page.