DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations from our FREE app

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Chasing the cups by Peter Diamond

Peter Diamond is an illustrator based in Vienna, Austria. He works primarily in editorial illustration with clients in Europe and North America, notable among them The New York Times, The National Post, Plansponsor , Wired UK, and The Progressive.

Average Albums - Pet Sounds by Matt Booth

Matt(H)Booth is a designer based just outside of Manchester, UK. In his latest project he takes iconic album covers and personal favourites and creates colour representations by averaging the colours from each row.

Observer by Steve Kim

Steve Kim is an artist and illustrator. Born in Seoul, he currently lives and works in Los Angeles. His work has been featured in print in New American Paintings, Computer Arts, Beautiful/Decay, Print Magazine, and American Illustration and online on Juxtapoz, BOOOOOOOM, FecalFace, Supersonic Electronic, and Tumblr’s Radar.

Birmingham Royal Ballet - Coppélia by Gordon Reid

Illustrator and designer Gordon Reid creates work for boutique agencies, start-up businesses, big brands, charities and bands. From starting out in 2009, Reid has developed an international client list and has experience working on large scale illustrations and infographics for some of the biggest brands in the world,.

Mr Green by Dan Bengtsson

Dan Bengtsson's art originates from graffiti and has developed into various artforms, such as photography, painting and graphic design. He is currently a motion graphic student at Hyper Island school in Sweden, getting ready for an internship in March this year.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.