DESIGN SPRING: 5 new inspiring illustrations

L'Hotel by James Gibbs

James Gibbs is a freelance illustrator, designer and art director based in Bristol. He draws by day and sleeps by night, and has some lovely prints and greetings cards for sale on his site.

Forbidden Fruit by Karan Singh

An Australian illustrator, of Indian origin, living in New York, Karan Singh has been doodling for as long as he can remember. He's worked with Intel, MTV and Nickelodeon, and spoken at AGDA's First Five Out, Sex, Drugs & Helvetica in Melbourne and OFFF in Barcelona with Depthcore.

Monster Masquerade by Chris Moran

Chris Moran is an animator/designer based in Manchester. He currently works for The Neighbourhood, a creative studio where stories and worlds come to life across many forms of visual communication.

Is Vegetarianism Dead? by David Senior

Associate creative director David Senior's approach to design is about getting to the core of the message, and presenting that message in the most concise manner possible. "The amazing thing is there will always be another challenge just ahead," he says. "And I will be there with my pen and sketchbook boiling it down to its very essence."

Popsicle Sans by Somaramos

Somaramos is a graphic designer/illustrator based in San Diego, California with a wonderful line in perky, colourful illustrations that incorporate the best of pop culture.

