DESIGN SPRING: 5 stunning illustrations to inspire

The Throne

Jordy Roelofs specialises in digital art, photo manipulation and digital retouching

Jordy Roelofs a.k.a. Sysmatic is a 23-year-old graphic designer hailing from Dordrecht, The Netherlands. Specialising in digital art, photo manipulation and digital retouching, Jordy's creations often evoke a feeling of fantasy and intrigue.

Proximity

Proximity is the first illustration of four that explore the theme of lovers

Cambridge illustrator Shane Lynch has been working in design for a number of years. His portfolio showcases his array of talents that enable us to enter into his weird and wonderful world. This piece, entitled Proximity is the first in four illustrations based around the theme of lovers. We have truly fallen for this guy!

Detroit Muscle

Joseph says he lives, eats, sleeps and breathes Photoshop and InDesign

Descibring himself as a 'design junky that lives, eats, sleeps and breathes Photoshop and InDesign,' Joseph Nicklo has been working in design for over 10 years. Anyone who loves those two things as much as we do is fine by us! Take a look at his Behance portfolio to check out the rest of his mighty fine work.

My Kinda Soul

Alexander creates everything from logos to print ads

Based in Caracas, Venezuela, Alexander Wright produces everything from logos to print ads. This latest work for an editorial feature is just one of the examples of his innovative style. Anyone that plays with typography like Alexander does is a winner in our eyes.

Debris of Heygate

Like this design? You can purchase the print in Daniel's online shop

Designer Daniel Clarke says that this project was based on 'The Heygate Estate' in Elephant and Castle. At the time only 7 people

were still living in the entire estate which once housed 3000 people. He got talking to the remaining habitants of the estate to get an idea of what the situation was and how it actually used to be on the estate.

Through the media the Heygate was described as ‘a mugger’s paradise’, but after talking to around 30 of the estates ex and current tenants he realised it wasn’t like this at all. You can purchase this print in Daniel's shop.

