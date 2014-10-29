Facebook's walls get a stunning illustrative facelift

We've seen some incredibly cool office murals over the years. Specialising in doodling office mural art works, illustrator Geo Law was recently commissioned by Facebook to complete a few installations in their offices. Armed with his trusty Uni-Ball Posca markers, it took him a total of 3 days.

"The team involved wanted me to embody all of their quirks as engineers, coders, programmers and self confessed nerds into the mural as a homage to the team ethos of the company," explains Law. "Armed with my posca pens in hand I covered a huge range of imagery and topics from famous names in computer sciences to science fiction."

"They specifically wanted the office murals to reflect a lot of the team's personality and company mantras," he continues. As well as focusing on the social network's partnerships with a wide range of apps, Law has certainly brought plenty of personality to Facebook's walls.

What do you make of Geo Law's doodling? Let us know in the comments box below!