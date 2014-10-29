Topics

Facebook's walls get a stunning illustrative facelift

By () Graphic design  

Top illustrator Geo Law was chosen as Facebook's internal Artist in Residence to brighten up its bare walls.

We've seen some incredibly cool office murals over the years. Specialising in doodling office mural art works, illustrator Geo Law was recently commissioned by Facebook to complete a few installations in their offices. Armed with his trusty Uni-Ball Posca markers, it took him a total of 3 days.

"The team involved wanted me to embody all of their quirks as engineers, coders, programmers and self confessed nerds into the mural as a homage to the team ethos of the company," explains Law. "Armed with my posca pens in hand I covered a huge range of imagery and topics from famous names in computer sciences to science fiction."

"They specifically wanted the office murals to reflect a lot of the team's personality and company mantras," he continues. As well as focusing on the social network's partnerships with a wide range of apps, Law has certainly brought plenty of personality to Facebook's walls.

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

Facebook mural

