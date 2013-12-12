Find your art style with the new issue of ImagineFX

Allow us to introduce to you the best new fantasy and sci-fi artist of 2013, as we reveal our Rising Stars. All 11 of them!

In an action-packed edition, we also show you how to find your art style: from generating ideas and dealing with rejection, to finding your own voice and breathing new life into old concept art.

Jennifer Healy reveals the secrets behind this issue's stunning cover art. Find out how to create fantasy environments quickly, with the help of matte painting specialist Rasmus Berggreen. And YouTube sensation Kim Jung Gi opens up his incredible sketchbook.

Chris Seamen shares the traditional painting techniques behind his frog princess - just one highlight among many in our all-new (well, new-ish) 16-page traditional art section. And we have all your other regular favourites, including the latest news, workshops, tutorials, digital and traditional art reader galleries and a tour around Tom Kidd's enviable studio.

