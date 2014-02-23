Fotolia TEN S2: winners unveiled

This entry by Ezequiel took the grand prize

The image library Fotolia has announced the winners of Season 2 of its image manipulation competition TEN, and congratulations go out to Ezequiel Pini, who took the main prize for his artwork in the Game On category (above). The final judgment took public opinion into account as well as Fotolia's panel of experts. There were also winners in nine further categories, shown below.

The other nine winners in the competition

Ezequiel won an Intuos Pro M Special Edition Tablet, a one year subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud, a Westcott Lighting Kit and 30″ 5-in-1 Reflector, an Exaprint Light Box, an Eizo 24.1 inch Monitor, a free template from Template Monster with 500 USD worth of customization services.

He also won a one year Fotolia subscription (including 100 downloads per month), both the S1 and S2 TEN Collection creative packs, and €100,000 of international promotion.

Ten Season 3 will be launched on March 10.

Liked this? Read these!