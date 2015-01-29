QUIZ: Can you identify these 404 pages?

Aware that the appearance of a 404 page can be incredibly frustrating, many artists have have come up with imaginative ways to display a 404.
Here, we've scoured the internet to find some of the most imaginative and inspiring examples and put them in this fun quiz. Let us know your scores in the comments below.
How did you score?
- 100% - Top work. We're sure absolutely no guess work was involved here, right?
- 76-99% - Very impressive. You've certainly come across your fair share of 404s.
- 51-75% - Pretty good. But your eye for identifying a 404 still needs a bit of work.
- 26-50% - Not bad. But not great either. Have another go.
- 0-25% - Every cloud... You can look at this two ways: 1. you suck at this quiz or 2. you've been lucky enough to hardly ever come across a broken link. You choose.