Hard-hitting political illustrations will get you thinking

Opinion pieces in national newspapers can often change outlooks, cause arguments and increase perspective. But it's not always just the words that get people thinking. Illustrations have become a huge part of the process, putting a thousand words into one striking image.
Quebec-based creative Sébastien Thibault regularly collaborates with The Guardian, often featuring within its opinion section. This selection of his works is hard-hitting and straight to the point, showcasing a range of complex issues using simple execution.
Within this simplicity lies their effectiveness, with a focus on a single subject, that's as candid as it gets. Take a look at some of our favourites below and head on over to Thibault's Behance page to see a wider range of illustrative offerings.
