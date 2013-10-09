Portraits reveal the bald truth behind pop icons

These hairless heroes are celebrated in this series of illustrations

Some of the most iconic pop culture characters are prone to that age-old problem of baldness. Instead of hiding it, these TV, film and cartoon characters wear their baldness with pride and these illustrations aim to celebrate their hairless beauty.

Having spent years working as an Art Director in some of Brazil's and London's top agencies, Mr. Peruca decided it was time for him to give his illustration passion the attention it deserves.

This collection features the balding heroes of our time - from Homer Simpson to Yoda and Gollum to Walter White. Teaming each illustration with a bold backdrop and simple typography, the series has made us appreciate these hairless fellows even more.

See the rest of the bald illustrations over on Mr. Peruca's website.

