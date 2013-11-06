Movember portraits are a hipster house of horror

Every single penny raised goes directly to the Movember charities

Movember is an independent global charity that aims to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. In order to raise money for the charity, men from all over the world grow a moustache that raises vital funds and awareness for prostate and testicular cancer and mental health. However, not all of us can grow that extra facial hair and that's where the Gallery of Mo comes in.

By donating a minimum of £2, you can get your very own Mo'trait. It's simple - you pick your preferred artist, upload a clear photo of yourself, enter your details, donate your dollar and voila! Your very own Mo'trait is uploaded to the Gallery of Mo.

With every single penny raised donated to the brilliant causes that Movember promotes and each illustrator and artist providing their time and talent for free, we could be more behind the Gallery of Mo.

Get your very own Mo'trait over on the Gallery of Mo.

Will you be getting a Mo'trait done? Let us know in the comments box below!