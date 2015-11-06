5 kids' drawings redesigned by pro artists

The Monster Project is the undertaking of a passionate collection of artists who share a common goal: to help children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.

They invite elementary students to draw monsters and once their creations have taken shape, pro artists bring them to life in their own artistic styles. Then they deliver the new art back to the kids in person so they are able to see what their idea sparked in others.

The Monster Project has now launched a Kickstarter to help it expand to schools and make a monster project activity book. You can back the project here.

In the meantime, here are a few of our favourite monster makeovers...

Art by Gianluca Maruotti https://www.behance.net/gianlucamaruotti

Art by Marija Tiurina http://marijatiurina.com/

Art by Al Jeffreries http://moonjam3d.tumblr.com/

Art by Aldo Crusher http://aldocrusher.tumblr.com/

Art by Milan Vasek http://www.milanvasek.com/

Like this? Read these!