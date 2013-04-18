Matt Taylor's new Daft Punk illustrations

French electro group Daft Punk has new material just around the corner - in fact, they have just announced their new album line-up via Vine (see above). This has got their legions of fans very excited, including illustrator Matt Taylor.

Based in Brighton, Taylor's previous clients include Penguin books, Adidas, The Guardian, Urban Outfitters, Wired, and Computer Arts magazine. But this personal project is obviously a labour of love.

Taylor says on his blog: "The long and short is that I wanted to draw Daft Punk so here you go: Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter in full robot regalia."

Check out Matt Taylor's other illustration work on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Do you have any personal projects that we should know about? Let us know in the comments box below!