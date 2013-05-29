Imaginative portraits show the sad side of superheroes

The minimalist approach allows the theme to really shine in this superhero series

Moving from comic books to some of the best 3D movies of the past few years, superheroes are normally portrayed as near-invincible, god-like beings. So, it's a little strange to see them in a somewhat reduced, melancholic light in this imaginative series of illustrations.

Lyon-based illustrator Cosmosnail's work showcases how lonely superheroes can be in his series 'A Lonely God'. The likes of Superman and Wolverine are shown performing lonesome tasks like patrolling a barren landscape or completing research.

Each illustration offers up a beautifully sad take on some of our favourite characters. Set against an extensive, dynamic backdrop, our heroes are seen as diminished, almost insignificant beings; perhaps how they see themselves in some of their darker moments?

