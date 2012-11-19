Opera Strip! The new way to interpret operas

Opera, eh? That stunning art form that consists of heart-achingly beautiful music, acting, and choreography. But let's be honest, most of us don't really know what's going on half the time. Right? Right?

Well, thankfully Sinfini music has created Opera Strip and this week, illustrator and comic artist William Elliott has created the first part of Wagner's epic, four-part Ring cycle in comic strip form.

William tells the tale in the trusted comic strip manner

Once you've got this first part of the story down, the website also provides the musical accompaniment to the opera. You can also read the Wagner biography which includes the Sinfini Music selection of key works and Sinfini Recommended Recordings.

We love this fresh take on a traditional art. You can read the full comic strip here.

Like this? Try these!

What do you think of Opera Strip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!