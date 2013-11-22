Power up your illustration career with the Illustrators' Union

Husband and wife Jonathan and Lea Woodward are the couple behind zero2illo, a resource created by illustrators for illustrators. The duo's latest project is a new initiative called the Illustrators' Union, which brings together everything they've learnt since running zero2illo.

The Illustrators' Union aims to provide an invaluable, community-based global support service for illustrators; giving them access to expert advice, group support and much more.

In order to get the Union up and running, the couple need 100 founding members to join them before Dec 2, so have opened up pre-registration at exclusive pre-registration prices, details of which you can find here.

