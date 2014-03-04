Spectacular scrolling site brings vintage map to life

The good old days of cartography come to life with this gorgeous website

The age old study and practice of making maps has been around for centuries - creating beautiful illustrations to showcase the extent of lands, waters and enviroments, there's nothing quite as stunning as the traditional offerings. Chanelling this as inspiration, Epiphany created this gorgeous website for MSC Cruises.

Junior Creative Designer Pippa Holman explains, "The style of In Charted Waters is based on an old treasure map, reflecting the historical, yet exciting, nature of the discoveries that shaped and transformed our world.

"The animation allows you to see how cartography developed - from the early beginnings to the fully-formed final product that we now rely on in the modern day." So, scroll through and make a splash with a website that goes back to the good old days of cartography.

Visit the In Charted Waters website and see what the fuss is about - it is best viewed in the Chrome browser.

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you come across any brilliant web design lately? Let us know in the comments box below!